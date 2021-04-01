Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 1st, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many counties in the area are under a freeze warning until 10 this morning, as temperatures drop below freezing. Our temperatures fall into the upper twenties by 8 in the morning, and we see a very chilly day. We will continue to see a couple of scattered snow showers in some locations until the later afternoon hours, but we are already starting to dry out. We will also see some strong winds pushing through the area, and temperatures stay in the low 30s all day. Headed into Friday however, cloud cover starts to decrease, and our temperatures make it back up into the low 40s under dry skies. Our weather continues to improve headed into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine on both days. Our highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday, and we reach 60 again on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday of next week will also be beautiful, as we continue to see plenty of sunshine and improvements in those temperatures. On Monday, we warm up to the mid-60s, and then the upper 60s for Tuesday. Have a warm and sunny Easter weekend!

Today: A snowy morning and bitter day. High: 59.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the low 20s but we stay dry. Low: 21.

Friday: The sun comes out but we stay cold. High: 44.

Saturday: We continue to dry out and warm up. High: 57.

