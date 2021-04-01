Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing rain this morning, tonight will be bitterly cold. A cold front is moving eastward, and as it does, winds will come from the northwest. This means cooler air flows in, so temperatures drop into the upper-20s tonight. This could kill sensitive plants and damage exposed pipes, so freeze warnings are in effect tonight. Definitely take any vulnerable plants inside, if possible, and keep pipes protected. Leftover moisture will turn into snow showers in NCWV, so overnight, we’ll see some snow showers in the lowlands, and more in the mountains. The mountains could see 2 to 5 inches of snow and gusty winds (which is why they’re under Winter Weather Advisories until 5 PM tomorrow), and the lowlands around one inch. Definitely be careful driving on those slick roads tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon, skies remain mostly cloudy, with on-again, off-again snow showers pushing in due to lake effect. Those die down tomorrow night, and by Friday, we’re seeing mostly clear skies, although highs will be in the unseasonably cool upper-30s, and lows in the 20s. Over the weekend, we see temperatures rising to the 50s and 60s, and well see a mix of Sun and clouds, so go out and enjoy the weekend!

Tonight: Cooler air comes from the west and northwest at about 5-10 mph, making tonight’s lows, which will be in the 20s, feel much colder. Keep your plants protected, and wear a coat. Snow showers will take place in the mountains tonight, which could cause some slick road conditions. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Much cooler-than-average highs will stick around for much of the day, as well as cloudy skies and even a few isolated snow showers. Definitely grab a coat if you’re out tomorrow. High: 38.

Friday: Skies will begin to clear a bit, as a high-pressure system approaches from the west. Still on the chilly side, however, with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. High: 44.

Saturday: We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, but on the bright side, we’re warming up, as warmer air starts flowing in. High: 57.

