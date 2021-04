BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame outscored Trinity 26-12 in the third quarter and kept the foot on the gas the Irish downed the Warriors, 72-50.

Junior guard Jaidyn West had 25 points, Wade Britton added 12 and Elijah Goodman had 11.

FINAL: @NotreDameWV 72, Trinity 50@WadeBritton2 did this cool thing in the second half pic.twitter.com/oDskvnuCTg — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 1, 2021

Gavin Jackson led Trinity with 14 points and James Garbart added 8.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.