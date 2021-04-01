Advertisement

Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they responded to what turned out to be an April Fools' Day joke.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita on a charge of unlawful request for emergency service assistance in connection with an April Fools’ Day prank.

Police said around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of East Arlene. Multiple officers responded to the call along with the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets, and attempted to make contact with anyone inside. After they were not able to contact anyone, they entered the home but did not find anyone.

Through further investigation, officers learned that Willis had called her daughter claiming to be shot as an April Fools’ Day joke.

Willis was located in Derby, Kan., and arrested by Derby police without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
bars
Several Monongalia County businesses sold alcohol to underage operative, police say

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 453 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths in W.Va. on Saturday
real estate in ncwv
The pandemic brings a new take to real estate
houses for sale
Housing market a year into the pandemic
The Foundry Church will hold Sunday sessions in-person and virtually at 10:30 a.m. this weekend.
One Year Later: From a Somber Easter to a Modern Easter, The Foundry Church Prepares for Sunday
Justin Lee Newbrough, 20, of Mannington, wanted on a felony and 2 misdemeanor charges
Mannington Man Wanted For Shoplifting, Previously Accused of 2 Other Felonies