Swiger Scores Twice to Lead WVU Past Western Michigan, 3-1

Mountaineers improve to 5-2 overall
WVU men's soccer
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum Ike Swiger scored two goals in the second half to lift WVU over Western Michigan, 3-1.

Swiger scored in the 49th and 76th minutes. He has now found the back of the net three times this year in the past two games.

Dyon Drumers scored the Mountaineers’ first goal in the 25th minute. Mike Melaragni scored for the Broncos in the 72nd minute.

West Virginia has now won three games in a row and improves to 5-2 overall.

