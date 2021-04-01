Advertisement

Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Clarksburg councilman

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Antonio Dejesus, the man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilmember Jim Malfregeot in September, stood before Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell virtually Thursday morning. The hearing ended with Dejesus’ trial being extended.

He was originally expected to go to trial next week, however, Dejesus’ attorney Jason Wingfield successfully argued for an extension because of a complication delaying Dejuses’ psychiatric assessment.

Wingfield says they have found themselves jumping through hoops trying to get Dejesus’ records from a Delaware agency to use as background information during that evaluation. Experts from Clayman & Associates, based out of Charleston, are assessing Dejesus.

Dejesus is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on July 22nd and is scheduled to begin trial on August 9th.

