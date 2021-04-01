West Virginia Wesleyan Forgoes Remainder of MEC Spring Football Season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan has opted out of the remainder of the Mountain East Conference spring football season.

According to the school, the decision was made due to a high number of injured players. The Bobcats went 0-2 and will now shift their focus to preparing for the fall season.

WVWC becomes the third conference member to opt out of the spring season, joining Fairmont State and Concord. Both schools announced their decisions this week as well.

“I am extremely proud of our team for how they fought through all of the adversity this season,” head coach Tony Testa said. “Our focus is now set on the fall. I’m looking forward to working with our players to prepare for an exciting fall season.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.