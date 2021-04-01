Advertisement

West Virginia Wesleyan Forgoes Remainder of MEC Spring Football Season

Bobcats had high number of injured players
West Virginia Wesleyan football
West Virginia Wesleyan football(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan has opted out of the remainder of the Mountain East Conference spring football season.

According to the school, the decision was made due to a high number of injured players. The Bobcats went 0-2 and will now shift their focus to preparing for the fall season.

WVWC becomes the third conference member to opt out of the spring season, joining Fairmont State and Concord. Both schools announced their decisions this week as well.

“I am extremely proud of our team for how they fought through all of the adversity this season,” head coach Tony Testa said. “Our focus is now set on the fall. I’m looking forward to working with our players to prepare for an exciting fall season.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Preston County Woman
UPDATE: Missing 92 year old Preston County woman found alive
Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Two Taylor County residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Need help Identifying
City of Buckhannon asking for public’s help identifying individuals
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Police: Man shot and killed during domestic violence incident in Preston County

Latest News

WVU men's soccer
Swiger Scores Twice to Lead WVU Past Western Michigan, 3-1
Elijah Goodman
Notre Dame downs Trinity in private school rivalry, 72-50
Leddie Brown
WVU’s Brown Ready to Build Off Impressive Junior Season
Mississippi State center Yemiyah Morris reaches for a rebound during the second half of the...
WVU women’s basketball lands Mississippi State grad transfer Morris