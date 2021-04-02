Mother, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a mother and her two children.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 500 block of Winchester Avenue for a report of gunshots on Thursday night. Once on the scene, officers said they found the body of Brandi Baker, 38, and a nine-month-old infant. They also found another child wounded in the home from a gunshot.

Police Chief Stephen W. Riggleman said initial observations at the scene indicated Baker shot the children before she died by suicide.

A neighbor said he did not hear a gunshot Thursday night but saw the large police presence come down the road.

“I was sitting there on the couch watching TV, next thing I know I see cops come through here and the ambulance and I see one pull into the road there, ran across the road,” Donald Davy, a neighbor, said. “She had something in her hand I don’t know what it was some kind of bag I reckon and run into the house. Next thing I know there are about four or five cops here.”

Investigators said Baker and the infant were pronounced dead on the scene by the Hardy County Medical Examiner. The child injured in the shooting was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. However, by Friday, police announced the child had died after being transferred to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

This incident remains under investigation by the Moorefield Police Department.

