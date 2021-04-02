Advertisement

Addae looking to provide leadership in extra season on the gridiron

Second team all-Big 12 in 2020
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae elected to return to Morgantown for a sixth year in college because he felt like he had a lot more to give, on and off the field.

Despite the departure of cornerback Dreshun Miller & safety Tykee Smith, WVU still returns the majority of its starters on the defensive side to a unit that topped the Power 5 in 2020.

Addae hopes to provide leadership and take his game to another level.

“As an older guy on the defense, I’m looking to set an example for everyone else on the field,” Addae said. “I’m a sixth year senior at this point so there is no excuse.”

The Canada native was a second team all-Big 12 selection in his first year in the gold & blue, registering 66 total tackles with a team-best 2 interceptions and 5 pass deflections.

