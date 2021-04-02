Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 2nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are under a freeze warning again this morning, as our temperatures feel like a bitter winter chill! Temperatures drop to 20 degrees this morning, which could cause any areas of standing water to freeze over. So, be extra safe on your commute today, and to make sure that you’re bundled up if you’re headed out! Headed into the afternoon though, our temperatures do rise back up into the forties, under plenty of sunshine. Then, the weather really starts to improve over the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on both days, and temperatures hit the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. However, our spring warm-up is not over yet! By Monday, temperatures rise to the upper 60s, and skies remain sunny. However, we will see some scattered showers through the day on Tuesday, but still warm up to the upper 60s. Then, on Wednesday, we hit 70 degrees with some more showers. We will have a soggy midweek, but at least our temperatures feel like spring! Have a warm and sunny Easter weekend!

Today: The sun comes out but we stay cold. High: 45.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the low 20s but we stay dry. Low: 21.

Saturday: We continue to dry out and warm up. High: 55.

Saturday: Springtime temperatures for Easter! High: 64.

