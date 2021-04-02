Advertisement

Edna Marie Weaver

Carol Lynn Myers
Carol Lynn Myers(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Edna Marie Weaver, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born May 19, 1931, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Wilkes) Ferguson. Edna was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and attended Fairmont State College. She was an avid reader.  Edna worked 20 years for the Marion County Board of Education as a teacher’s aide at Barrackville Elementary. She was an active member of Central Christian Church, where she served as a Deacon, Trustee, Elder and a Sunday School Teacher. Edna is survived by her two sons, Billy Weaver, Jr. and his wife, Joni of Florida and Scott Weaver and his wife, Elizabeth of North Carolina; two daughters, Karen Bragg and her husband, John of Fairmont and Sharon Marston of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Patrick Weaver of North Carolina, Jan Weaver of South Carolina and Nick Carper of Florida. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Weaver, Sr., who died on January 16, 2004; her son, Mitchell B. Weaver; and her son-in-law, David Marston. The Weaver family would like to thank the Senior Center and Amedysis Hospice for the care they gave Edna. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 1640 Big Tree Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. In keeping with Edna’s wishes, she will be cremated, there will be no visitation or services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
bars
Several Monongalia County businesses sold alcohol to underage operative, police say

Latest News

Susanne Marie Kindel Haymond
Susanne Marie Kindel Haymond
Robert (Bob) Paul Mason
Robert (Bob) Paul Mason
Edward Burton “Bob” Linn
Edward Burton “Bob” Linn
James Franklin “Jim” Jensen
James Franklin “Jim” Jensen