Edna Marie Weaver, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born May 19, 1931, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Wilkes) Ferguson. Edna was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and attended Fairmont State College. She was an avid reader. Edna worked 20 years for the Marion County Board of Education as a teacher’s aide at Barrackville Elementary. She was an active member of Central Christian Church, where she served as a Deacon, Trustee, Elder and a Sunday School Teacher. Edna is survived by her two sons, Billy Weaver, Jr. and his wife, Joni of Florida and Scott Weaver and his wife, Elizabeth of North Carolina; two daughters, Karen Bragg and her husband, John of Fairmont and Sharon Marston of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Patrick Weaver of North Carolina, Jan Weaver of South Carolina and Nick Carper of Florida. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Weaver, Sr., who died on January 16, 2004; her son, Mitchell B. Weaver; and her son-in-law, David Marston. The Weaver family would like to thank the Senior Center and Amedysis Hospice for the care they gave Edna. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 1640 Big Tree Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. In keeping with Edna’s wishes, she will be cremated, there will be no visitation or services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.