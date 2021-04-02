James Franklin “Jim” Jensen, 80, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Detroit, MI on September 4, 1940 a son of the late Lewis L. and Ernestine Cook Jensen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sammie Rose Lopez Jensen who resides at their home in Bridgeport. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by two sons, James “Jim” Jensen Jr. of Savannah, GA, and Jeffrey Jensen and wife Kristin of Harrisburg, PA; two grandchildren, Jackson Klingaman, and Nancy Rose Jensen of Harrisburg, PA; one sister, Marguerite Ochadleus; four brothers-in-law, Frank Lopez and wife Virginia of Fairmont, Vincent Lopez and wife Mary Jo of Clarksburg, David Lopez and wife Gina of Clarksburg, and John Lopez and wife Beverly of Bridgeport; three sisters-in-law, Donna Fragale of Bridgeport, Francis Lopez of Clarksburg, and Cheryl Walter and husband Tom of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis, and Donald Jensen; one sister, Shirley Crown; and two sisters-in-law, Arlene McKitrick, and Linda Parsley. Jim was a sales representative for Union Pacific Railroad where he retired with over 30 years of service and he was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was an avid golfer, history buff, particularly in the realm of General Custer, and enjoyed reading. He was a huge Detroit Sports fan through “Thin and Thin”. Jim was a very loyal person and he truly loved his family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Jim. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Monday, April 4, 2021 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm where full military honors will be accorded at 6:00pm to conclude the gathering. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

