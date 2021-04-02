Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!! Did you have snow on your car this morning too? I really think that will be the last of it for the year. But as I saw that I just looked up the almanac norms for Bridgeport, and on average, for April, Bridgeport usually sees 6/10th of an inch of snow. Let’s hope that we ticked that box for what we saw early this morning. What has really not left yet is the colder air. While we are warming up slowly today, the National Weather Service has placed us again under a Freeze Warning that goes into effect near midnight and extends into Saturday morning. This warning is for unseasonal temperatures below freezing that could put new growth at risk to be damaged or killed. Remember to bring those new plants into the house if you can. Temperatures will be down into the low to mid 20′s again for Saturday morning. But the rest of the weekend is looking great!! All three days of the long holiday weekend will be mostly sunny and the afternoon temperatures will continue to rise each day. Into next week, Tuesday looks like a great day too with warm sunshine, but then the possibility of showers into the evening. Have an amazing and safe holiday weekend everyone and I’ll see you next week!!

Tonight: Clear and cold, Freeze Warning in place: Low: 22

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High: 65

Monday: Partly cloudy: High: 70

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.