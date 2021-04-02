Advertisement

Mannington Man Wanted For Shoplifting, Previously Accused of 2 Other Felonies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are asking for your help in finding this man: Justin Lee Newbrough.

Newbrough, 20, of Mannington, as been accused of shoplifting, larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.

Just last week, he had been charged with two counts of felony entry of a building other than a dwelling from the alleged thefts from Marsh Hardware and Builder Supply and Horizons Church.

Newbrough was facing up to 10 years in federal prison, if the Department of Justice decided to take the case. But, Harrison Chief Magistrate Mark Gorby ruled the state failed to establish probable cause.

Now, Newbrough is wanted again. The state police say any information on his whereabouts should be sent into the 9-1-1 call center as soon as possible. Alternatively, information can called into the state police non-emergency number at 304-627-2300.

