Mohigans fall to Cabell Midland at New River CTC Invitational, 58-44
Ammons: 20 points, 7 rebounds
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cabell Midland outscored Morgantown 18-9 in the fourth quarter to down the Mohigans, 58-44 at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.
The Mohigans will play Woodrow Wilson in their final game of the tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Kaitlyn Ammons had 20 points and 7 rebounds for Morgantown and Cat Wassick added 9 points.
The Knights were paced by 24 points from Autumn Lewis.
