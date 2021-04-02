Mohigans fall to Cabell Midland at New River CTC Invitational, 58-44

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cabell Midland outscored Morgantown 18-9 in the fourth quarter to down the Mohigans, 58-44 at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

The Mohigans will play Woodrow Wilson in their final game of the tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kaitlyn Ammons had 20 points and 7 rebounds for Morgantown and Cat Wassick added 9 points.

The Knights were paced by 24 points from Autumn Lewis.

WHAT A WEEK!!!

AA #10 Trinity 75-34

AAAA # 8 Bridgeport 60-23

AAAA #12 Buckhannon 62-44

AAAA # 2 Wheeling Park 55-41

Fri 4/2 vs AAAA #3 Cabell Midland

Sat 4/3 vs AAAA #6 Woodrow Wilson — Jason White (@coachwhite1) March 31, 2021

