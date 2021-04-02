Advertisement

Mohigans fall to Cabell Midland at New River CTC Invitational, 58-44

Ammons: 20 points, 7 rebounds
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cabell Midland outscored Morgantown 18-9 in the fourth quarter to down the Mohigans, 58-44 at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

The Mohigans will play Woodrow Wilson in their final game of the tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kaitlyn Ammons had 20 points and 7 rebounds for Morgantown and Cat Wassick added 9 points.

The Knights were paced by 24 points from Autumn Lewis.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
bars
Several Monongalia County businesses sold alcohol to underage operative, police say

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU outslugged in series finale by No. 16 Oklahoma State, 21-11
Morgantown boys basketball
Mohigans run away from Woodrow Wilson in New River CTC Invitational, 77-55
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown edges Woodrow Wilson in overtime, 53-50
WVU women's soccer
Sibley’s golden goal lifts WVU to victory over No. 10 Virginia, 1-0
Zycheus Dobbs
Fairmont Senior mounts fourth quarter comeback to down Notre Dame, 64-59