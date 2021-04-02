Morrisey calls on online platforms to prevent sale of fraudulent vaccination cards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called on social media and online shopping sites Twitter, eBay and Shopify to immediately work to prevent people from selling fraudulent vaccination cards on their platforms.

A bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general raised concerns about public health risks posed by the fake vaccination cards in a Thursday letter to the companies’ chief executive officers. Particularly, their concern lies with the marketing and sale of blank or fraudulently completed cards that bear the U.S. Centers for Disease Control logo.

On this issue, Attorney General Morrisey stated that “we are deeply concerned about this use of your platforms to spread false and misleading information regarding COVID vaccines. The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threatens the health of our communities, slows progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and are a violation of the laws of many states.”

When vaccines are administered, providers give legitimate vaccination cards. Individuals who choose to purchase fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves. This way, it appears they have been vaccinated when they have not.

In their letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs of the above companies to:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them

West Virginia joined the North Carolina and Tennessee-led letter with attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter is available at https://bit.ly/3ug5VU3.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.