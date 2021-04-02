Advertisement

No. 4 West Virginia meets No. 10 Virginia Saturday

Mountaineers defeated No. 5 Duke, 3-2 last week
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A second consecutive top-10 opponent will arrive at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday with No. 10 Virginia.

Newly ranked No. 4 West Virginia is coming off a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Duke last week.

The Cavaliers (10-3-1) & the Mountaineers (9-2) know each other pretty well. They will meet for the 17th time in program history on Saturday. UVA holds a 11-3-2 edge.

After Saturday’s contest, WVU will follow Virginia back to Charlottesville for another meeting next Saturday to close out the regular season.

The NCAA recently announced that the entire 48-team NCAA women’s soccer tournament will be held in the state of North Carolina. The first round is slated for April 27-28.

