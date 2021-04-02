Advertisement

Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT
MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent murder-suicide.

Moorefield Police announced this news Friday in a press release.

The incident happened in Hardy County Thursday just after 6:30 p.m., when police responded to reports of gunshots on the 500 block of Winchester Avenue in Moorefield, WV.

Police Chief Stephen Riggleman says three gunshot victims were found in the residence.

Brandi Baker, 38, and a 9-month-old infant were deceased on the scene, and the second child was rushed to Morgantown’s Ruby Memorial where they later died.

Riggleman says Baker was the mother of the children and shot them before taking her own life.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

