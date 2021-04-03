Fairmont Senior mounts fourth quarter comeback to down Notre Dame, 64-59

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior outscored Notre Dame 19-8 in the fourth quarter & came back to win, 64-59.

Freshman Zycheus Dobbs had 9 of his career-best 22 points in the fourth & senior Jaelin Johnson added 15 with 9 rebounds. Bryson Flowers added 11 points.

FINAL: FSR 64, @NotreDameWV 59@zycheus_dobbs played beyond his years with a career-best 22 including lots of key buckets down the stretch 🔑 pic.twitter.com/oS50gwVdmM — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 3, 2021

Jaidyn West paced the Irish with 33 points, including 7 threes. Wade Britton had all 10 of his points in the first half.

