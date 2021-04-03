Fairmont Senior mounts fourth quarter comeback to down Notre Dame, 64-59
Dobbs: career-high 22 points
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior outscored Notre Dame 19-8 in the fourth quarter & came back to win, 64-59.
Freshman Zycheus Dobbs had 9 of his career-best 22 points in the fourth & senior Jaelin Johnson added 15 with 9 rebounds. Bryson Flowers added 11 points.
Jaidyn West paced the Irish with 33 points, including 7 threes. Wade Britton had all 10 of his points in the first half.
