Health officials report 453 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths in W.Va. on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 453 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

With Saturday’s report, there have been 143,106 West Virginians diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

527,062 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 351,602 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,693.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 45-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year old male from Brooke County.

“I believe brighter days are ahead for West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones due to COVID-19.”

DHHR officials said 6,754 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837).

