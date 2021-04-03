Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold morning, this afternoon was nice, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight, don’t expect any freeze warnings to go into effect, as lows will only drop to the mid-30s at most. However, a Frost Advisory will be in effect tonight, until 9 AM tomorrow, since sheltered valleys could see lows in the low-30s, which could produce frost that kills sensitive plants, so make sure they’re protected from the elements. We’ll see a few clouds moving in, as a disturbance moves to the north of us, but other than that, tonight will be nice and dry. Heading into Easter Sunday, we warm up to the mid-60s, as southerly winds bring more warm air into WV. A few clouds roll in, but expect plenty of sunshine, so tomorrow will be nice. Go out and enjoy the nice weather. At the start of next week, we warm up even more, to the above-average upper-60s to low-70s, as more warm air flows into WV. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds throughout the start of the week, so combined with dry conditions, it’s going to be nice. We might see a few isolated showers on Tuesday, but it’s not until after Wednesday that we get our first real shot of rain, as a frontal boundary brings scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into WV.

Tonight: A few clouds move into WV, as a disturbance moves to the north of us. Other than that, we’ll remain calm and dry tonight, and lows will be closer to average. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: We might see a few clouds rolling in, but other than that, expect plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-60s, which is above-average, so tomorrow will be nice out. High: 67.

Monday: Even warmer temperatures are expected for the start of the work week, as southerly winds bring more warm air into WV. A mix of Sun and clouds is expected, but we’ll stay dry. High: 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, as we see warmer temperatures still. We might see a few isolated showers, especially in the eastern half of the state, but other than that, it’s mostly cloudy skies. High: 74.

