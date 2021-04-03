Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw a lot more sunshine than yesterday, but we were also still cold. Tonight, more unseasonably cold, dry air is settling in, as a high-pressure system brings cold air from the north into WV. Lows will drop into the colder-than-average low-20s, threatening sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing, so once again, a Freeze Warning will go into effect for parts of NCWV until 11 AM tomorrow. Make sure to cover up pipes or allow them to drip, and bring plants you own in if possible. By tomorrow afternoon, more clouds roll in, but on the bright side, we warm up to the mild low-50s. Even warmer temperatures, in the low-60s, along with dry weather, are expected for Easter Sunday, so the holiday weekend will be nice. We then reach the 70s at the start of next, while enjoying some more sunshine. It’s not until Wednesday and Thursday that we get another real chance at rain, as a front brings rain showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, into our region.

Tonight: More cold temperatures are expected tonight, as light winds and clear skies allow cool air to flow into WV and stay in. Keep your pipes and plants protected from the cold. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: After a chilly morning, we warm up a bit, to the low-50s. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so we’ll see some sunshine. It will feel a little nicer. High: 51.

Sunday: Even warmer temperatures come in for the end of the weekend, with highs above 60, as warmer air starts flowing in. Still a mix of Sun and clouds expected. Expect a great Easter Sunday. High: 62.

Monday: More warm air flows into WV, allowing for even warmer temperatures. Skies will still be partly cloudy. High: 67.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.