Morgantown surges in the second half to down Shady Spring, 77-47

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After leading by just 1 at halftime, Morgantown outscored Shady Spring 47-18 in the second half to claim a 30-point victory at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

The Mohigans had four players in double figures led by 19 from Brooks Gage. Alec Poland added 18, Luke Bechtel scored 16 and Carson Poffenberger had 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Braden Chapmen led the Tigers with 14 points while his twin brother Cole had 13.

The Mohigans will stay in Beckley to play Woodrow Wilson on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

