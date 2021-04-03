Advertisement

Morgantown surges in the second half to down Shady Spring, 77-47

Mohigans outscored Tigers 47-18 in the second half
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After leading by just 1 at halftime, Morgantown outscored Shady Spring 47-18 in the second half to claim a 30-point victory at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

The Mohigans had four players in double figures led by 19 from Brooks Gage. Alec Poland added 18, Luke Bechtel scored 16 and Carson Poffenberger had 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Braden Chapmen led the Tigers with 14 points while his twin brother Cole had 13.

The Mohigans will stay in Beckley to play Woodrow Wilson on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
bars
Several Monongalia County businesses sold alcohol to underage operative, police say

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU outslugged in series finale by No. 16 Oklahoma State, 21-11
Morgantown boys basketball
Mohigans run away from Woodrow Wilson in New River CTC Invitational, 77-55
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown edges Woodrow Wilson in overtime, 53-50
WVU women's soccer
Sibley’s golden goal lifts WVU to victory over No. 10 Virginia, 1-0
Zycheus Dobbs
Fairmont Senior mounts fourth quarter comeback to down Notre Dame, 64-59