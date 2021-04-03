Robert (Bob) Paul Mason, 83, of Bridgeport, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on April 2, 2021. He was born January 19, 1938, in Clarksburg, to the late Frank Paul Mason of Clarksburg and the late Virginia I. Givens Mason Bernard of Bridgeport.He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver Mary Ann Hurst Mason. They were married July 18, 1975.Bob and Mary Ann have a son together, Robert (Robbie) Paul Mason, II, and his wife Barbi of Clarksburg. Also surviving are his former wife Delores Andrew and their daughters, Cheryl (Cheri) E. Williams and husband Marvin of Nashville, TN and Christine (Tina) D. Ballard and husband Tim of Bridgeport; and two grandsons, Ethan Williams and wife Hannah of Watertown, TN; Cody Ballard of Bridgeport; a step-grandson, Johnny Freshour and fiancee’ India Ross of Macungie, PA; a granddaughter, Becky Hill and husband Zac of Tullahoma, TN; a step-granddaughter, Keesha D. Anderson of Clarksburg; four great-grandsons, Noah, Malcolm and Fletcher Williams of Watertown, TN; and Nathan Hill of Tullahoma, TN; and a step-great-granddaughter, Korinthia (Kori) R. Swiger of Clarksburg. Also surviving are three sisters, Eleanor Bonnell of Mattoon, IL; Judy Huffman and her husband Jimmy of Troutville, VA; and Pat Yankey and her husband Danny of Gaithersburg, MD; his aunt, Mary Alice Cox of Salem, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Reverend Gary Bonnell.Bob was an Air Force Veteran serving from 1955 – 1959. He attended Bridgeport High School and received his GED while serving in the Air Force. He was proud of achieving his Private Pilot License in 1975 and continued halfway through his Commercial License. Bob retired with over 35 years with International Brotherhood of Teamsters, retiring from Arkansas Best Freight in 2000.He was a faithful member of Arlington Baptist Church and Abundant Life Church for over 45 years, serving as an Elder and Trustee. He blessed everyone with anointed singing and loved the Lord. He served under Pastor Richard and Deloris Wilson, Pastor Robert and Helen Wilson, and presently Pastor (Gregory (Rocky) and Kathy Dodd.Bob was known as a car enthusiast and was glad to share his knowledge with family and friends. Bob never met a stranger and was known for his comedic ways and witty sayings. He was an all-around compassionate and kind person. He loved his family very much. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gregory “Rocky” Dodd presiding. Interment will follow in WV National Cemetery where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded.

