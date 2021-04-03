Sibley’s golden goal lifts WVU to victory over No. 10 Virginia, 1-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For a second consecutive week, an intense top 10 showdown at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium goes to West Virginia as No. 4 WVU downed No. 10 Virginia, 1-0.

The golden goal came off the foot of junior midfielder Isabella Sibley in the 86th minute off a feed from Lauren Segalla.

WVU snaps a 3-game losing skid over UVA for its first win against the Cavaliers since 2010.

The Mountaineer back line held strong all afternoon allowing just one shot on goal. Goalkeeper Kayza Massey made that save in the 72nd minute.

West Virginia (10-2) will follow UVA back to Charlottesville for its regular season finale against the Cavaliers next Saturday at 3 p.m.

