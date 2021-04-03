Advertisement

Sibley’s golden goal lifts WVU to victory over No. 10 Virginia, 1-0

Sibley scored the game-winner in the 86th minute
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For a second consecutive week, an intense top 10 showdown at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium goes to West Virginia as No. 4 WVU downed No. 10 Virginia, 1-0.

The golden goal came off the foot of junior midfielder Isabella Sibley in the 86th minute off a feed from Lauren Segalla.

WVU snaps a 3-game losing skid over UVA for its first win against the Cavaliers since 2010.

The Mountaineer back line held strong all afternoon allowing just one shot on goal. Goalkeeper Kayza Massey made that save in the 72nd minute.

West Virginia (10-2) will follow UVA back to Charlottesville for its regular season finale against the Cavaliers next Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
bars
Several Monongalia County businesses sold alcohol to underage operative, police say

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU outslugged in series finale by No. 16 Oklahoma State, 21-11
Morgantown boys basketball
Mohigans run away from Woodrow Wilson in New River CTC Invitational, 77-55
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown edges Woodrow Wilson in overtime, 53-50
Zycheus Dobbs
Fairmont Senior mounts fourth quarter comeback to down Notre Dame, 64-59