BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison built a 20-1 edge after one quarter of play and withstood multiple Hundred runs to capture a 53-48 victory.

Reagen Rudder led the Hawks with 16 points and Sadie Cooney & Grace Riggleman each added 9.

Brianna Rinehart had 10 points for the Hornets & Addie Tuttle & Rachel Snedden chipped in 8 a piece.

