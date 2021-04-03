Susanne Marie Kindel Haymond, 100, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born on April 21, 1920 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late Max Gustav and Alexandra Massi Kindel.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carl Haymond, on November 15, 1991. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Oskar Kindel.Susanne is survived by her children, Patricia “Pat” Haymond of California and George Haymond of Arlington, VA; grandson, Rob Jefferies of California; and nephew, Eckart Kindel, of Germany.Mrs. Haymond was a faithful homemaker who dedicated her time to caring for her family. Although her early life in Germany during World War II was worthy of a movie script, her quiet faith in God sustained her, and she rarely spoke of those dark times. She was most grateful and proud to become a part of the U.S. community, and volunteered several hundred hours at the VA Hospital. She was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Temple. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm where a service will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus presiding. Interment will follow in the WV National Cemetery.Those wishing to make a memorial gift may do so to WVU Medicine Hospice.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com, a service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

