WVU falls to No. 16 OK State in game 2, 7-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Oklahoma State jumped up 6-0 after a fourth inning grand slam from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Mountaineers could not rally back as they fell, 7-2.

The rubber match of the series is set for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Adam Tulloch took the loss on the mound for WVU, going just 3.1 innings with 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Justin Campbell went 7 innings for the Cowboys giving up 6 hits with 1 run and 6 strikeouts.

First baseman Hudson Byorick was the bright spot for the Mountaineers. He went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and a home run.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.