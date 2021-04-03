WVU falls to No. 16 OK State in game 2, 7-2
Byorick: 3-for-4, homer
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Oklahoma State jumped up 6-0 after a fourth inning grand slam from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Mountaineers could not rally back as they fell, 7-2.
The rubber match of the series is set for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Adam Tulloch took the loss on the mound for WVU, going just 3.1 innings with 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Justin Campbell went 7 innings for the Cowboys giving up 6 hits with 1 run and 6 strikeouts.
First baseman Hudson Byorick was the bright spot for the Mountaineers. He went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and a home run.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.