WVU PG McBride declares for NBA Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineers sophomore Miles “Deuce” McBride will test the NBA waters.

The point guard announced via Twitter that he will declare for the 2021 NBA draft. McBride has the option to go through the NBA draft process, receive an evaluation from the scouts while maintaining his eligibility.

McBride joins guards Sean McNeil & Taz Sherman, who recently put their names into the NBA Draft pool.

Thank you Mountaineer Nation for welcoming me into your family 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/qQ4tIRVF8k — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) April 2, 2021

McBride made a big jump from his freshman to sophomore season, going from reserve to starting point guard. He was a second team all-Big 12 honoree averaging 16 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds a game. His 2.6 assist to turnover ratio topped the conference.

