Health officials report 350 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 350 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 143,456.

528,025 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 353,361 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,695.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Ohio County and a 50-year old male from Wetzel County.

“Spring is a time of hope and new beginnings,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In our sadness today, we must not lose sight of the ability to move beyond the pandemic by prioritizing safety measures and vaccination.”

DHHR officials said 6,851 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,910), Boone (1,779), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,087), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,188), Greenbrier (2,536), Hampshire (1,640), Hancock (2,643), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,212), Jackson (1,813), Jefferson (4,120), Kanawha (13,352), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,953), Marion (3,976), Marshall (3,191), Mason (1,887), McDowell (1,427), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,670), Mingo (2,326), Monongalia (8,709), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,401), Ohio (3,893), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,738), Putnam (4,622), Raleigh (5,687), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (644), Roane (545), Summers (734), Taylor (1,159), Tucker (519), Tyler (658), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,769), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,189), Wirt (370), Wood (7,475), Wyoming (1,843).

