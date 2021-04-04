Advertisement

Health officials report 350 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 350 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 143,456.

528,025 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 353,361 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,695.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Ohio County and a 50-year old male from Wetzel County.

“Spring is a time of hope and new beginnings,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In our sadness today, we must not lose sight of the ability to move beyond the pandemic by prioritizing safety measures and vaccination.”

DHHR officials said 6,851 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,910), Boone (1,779), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,087), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,188), Greenbrier (2,536), Hampshire (1,640), Hancock (2,643), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,212), Jackson (1,813), Jefferson (4,120), Kanawha (13,352), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,953), Marion (3,976), Marshall (3,191), Mason (1,887), McDowell (1,427), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,670), Mingo (2,326), Monongalia (8,709), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,401), Ohio (3,893), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,738), Putnam (4,622), Raleigh (5,687), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (644), Roane (545), Summers (734), Taylor (1,159), Tucker (519), Tyler (658), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,769), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,189), Wirt (370), Wood (7,475), Wyoming (1,843).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident

Latest News

Clarksburg Fire
Howard Street Fire
14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
14 Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital