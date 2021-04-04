Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Easter Sunday was nice, with highs in the 60s, due to southerly winds caused by a high-pressure system in the Deep South. Tonight, clouds roll in from the northwest, but otherwise, we stay dry. Lows will be in the upper-30s to low-40s. Tomorrow, we warm up into the low-70s, with a few more clouds rolling in. But still, expect some sunshine, so it won’t be too bad. It’s not until tomorrow night that we get our first shot of rain in a while, as a weak front stalls near our area. This shot of rain leaves Tuesday morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Then Wednesday night and Thursday, even more rain comes in, as a cold front brings scattered showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms into the area. More rain showers and thunderstorms come Friday, as the cold front moves eastward, with more showers expected on Saturday and even Sunday. In short, after Tuesday, we’ll see warmer temperatures, with scattered rain showers throughout the week, so you’ll need an umbrella.

Tonight: Once again, expect a dry, uneventful night. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. A few clouds might move in, but otherwise, don’t expect much happening tonight. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: More clouds move in from the northwest, but otherwise, we’ll stay dry. Plenty of warm air flows in, giving us highs in the low-70s. Drink plenty of water and enjoy the afternoon. During the late-evening and overnight hours, a few showers might move into the northern counties. High: 71.

Tuesday: A few morning showers in the northern counties, but other than that, expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Warmer temperatures still, so the warming trend continues. High: 75.

Wednesday: Another chance for rain showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and plenty of warmth. High: 77.

