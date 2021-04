BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown notched three players in double figures as the Mohigans handled Woodrow Wilson, 77-55.

Brooks Gage & Luke Bechtel each had 18 points and Carson Poffenberger added 16.

Ben Gilliam had 15 for the Flying Eagles.

On the runout Morgantown’s Xavier Pryor with the flush. Morgantown up big on Woodrow, 72-47, 3:30 4Q. Final day of the New River CTC Invitational.#wvprepbb pic.twitter.com/wtPpis8hSk — Dave Morrison (@sddsports) April 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.