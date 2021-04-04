Morgantown edges Woodrow Wilson in overtime, 53-50
Mohigans outscored the Flying Eagles, 4-1 in OT
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown outscored Woodrow Wilson 4-1 in the OT period to claim a 53-50 victory at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.
Kaitlyn Ammons had a game-high 19 points for the Mohigans and Sofia Wassick added 11.
Cloey Fantz paced Woodrow with 18 points and Jamara Walton added 15.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.