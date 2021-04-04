Advertisement

Morgantown edges Woodrow Wilson in overtime, 53-50

Mohigans outscored the Flying Eagles, 4-1 in OT
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown outscored Woodrow Wilson 4-1 in the OT period to claim a 53-50 victory at the New River CTC Invitational in Beckley.

Kaitlyn Ammons had a game-high 19 points for the Mohigans and Sofia Wassick added 11.

Cloey Fantz paced Woodrow with 18 points and Jamara Walton added 15.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide
WVU responds to viral post about fraternity incident
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
bars
Several Monongalia County businesses sold alcohol to underage operative, police say

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU outslugged in series finale by No. 16 Oklahoma State, 21-11
Morgantown boys basketball
Mohigans run away from Woodrow Wilson in New River CTC Invitational, 77-55
WVU women's soccer
Sibley’s golden goal lifts WVU to victory over No. 10 Virginia, 1-0
Zycheus Dobbs
Fairmont Senior mounts fourth quarter comeback to down Notre Dame, 64-59