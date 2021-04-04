Advertisement

WVU outslugged in series finale by No. 16 Oklahoma State, 21-11

Mountaineers drop to 11-11 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (WDTV) - A 10-run second inning propelled No. 16 Oklahoma State past WVU, 21-11 in eight innings.

The victory secured the series win for the Cowboys as they took two out of three games against the Mountaineers. OSU shortstop Hueston Morrill went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Paul McIntosh went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs for WVU.

The Mountaineers were outhit 13-10 in the game. Each team made two errors in the field.

With the loss, West Virginia drops to 11-11 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action Tuesday at Pittsburgh. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. from Charles L. Cost Field.

