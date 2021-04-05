14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Following Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum’s season opening April 3. They welcomed families for an Easter egg hunt.

Operations Manager, Rebecca Jordan-Gleason said they had to modify the event to ensure safe social distancing.

“Everybody’s got to wear a facemask unless you’re five or younger. We’re not doing our registrations. No hands-on type of thing there and everybody gets a prize,” she added.

Despite the changes that needed to be made due to COVID-19. The venue was still were able to hide 12,000 eggs on the front lawn for children to find.

Children up to ten years old were able to participate in the event. They were also able to take photos outside with the Easter Bunny.

The asylum was once a hospital for people with mental health problems. The building was then used for tours to educate visitors on the history of the institution.

Jordan-Gleason said, they’ve taken the COVID-19 pandemic as a chance to learn how to operate their business more efficiently. To ensure they could still hold their tours in a manner that would not put others in danger.

She told me they were open six days a week for tours.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.