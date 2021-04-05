Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 5th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today starts off clear, but we do gain some cloud cover throughout the day, although we’ll still see patches of sun as well. We rise up to 70 degrees, with dry skies. There is a chance for some light showers overnight headed into Tuesday morning, but these will be brief and gentle. On Tuesday, we warm up into the 70s again by the afternoon, and see a mix of sun and clouds. Then, on Wednesday, will warm up into the mid to even upper 70s, but there is a chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. Both the temperatures and the rain stick around through the day on Thursday, where we will see another afternoon high in the upper 70s, but rain throughout the day. On Friday, we will see more thunderstorms and more rainfall, with temperatures in the lower 70s. Make sure that you carry your umbrella with you for the entire second half of the week, and be extra safe on the roads when it is raining!

Today: We warm up under plenty of sunshine. High: 71.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the upper 40s and low 50s, and we stay dry. Low: 50.

Tuesday: A chance for some afternoon showers, but we remain warm. High: 75.

Wednesday: We continue to warm up and see some showers! High: 77.

