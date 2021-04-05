Concerns arise ahead of Marion County BOE meeting

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members and teachers of Marion County were at the Board of Education meeting Monday night after finding out that classes may be cut.

The decision to cut classes can have an effect on students and teachers. Every year, county school boards have to decide if classes are still needed within the school district. This can create larger class sizes and teachers are often moved to another school or begin teaching another grade level.

“We are bounding code to accomplish these things by a certain date in the code in March and April,” said Marion County Superintendent, Randy Farley.

Farley referred to this time of year as personnel season, a time Farley says requires the board to look at funding and how it can be used effectively for the next term.

“You can bring people back, but you can’t take away what you don’t need,” said Farley.

Some in Marion County are not a fan of where or how the cuts are being made.

“The Marion County board of education believes that it is better to maximize classroom sizes, then to reduce them for a year. As a result, there are nine classes being cut in various schools throughout the county,” said Nicole Walls, a parent of students in Marion County and the admin for the Marion County Watchdog News & Information page.

One teacher that may experience that cut is Stacey Patterson. Right now she teachers second grade at Jayenne Elementary School, but soon she may have to begin teaching first grade.

“It’s emotional because that’s the only reason I get up in the morning, to teach,” Patterson said.

Both Patterson and Walls says the classrooms being affected need stability the most, as the cuts are being made in what they say are the lower economic schools.

“Students from low economic homes are often at risk. Your home is upside down and your school, we can’t be having this every single year,” Walls said.

“These are not the type of situations or decisions that move Marion County forward,” Patterson said.

“If we need to make cuts, it’s not at the bottom, we need to start cutting at the top,” Walls said.

Both women are hoping that a change can be made after leaving the Monday night meeting.

