Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through multiple homes on South Howard Street in Clarksburg, leaving many people devastated.

Three houses were completely destroyed and seven other homes suffered moderate to severe burns. Five vehicles were also destroyed in the fire. A state fire Marshall investigator tells 5 News that all the damage totals around $500,000.

One house that was destroyed was in Bill Meyer’s family since 1988. His wife Mary says they’ve lost everything, and most of what they lost is irreplaceable.

“As you can see everything is gone, the only thing we have is what we had on yesterday. Everything we’ve worked so hard for, our whole lives - in a blink of an eye is gone,” Mary said.

The fire started just after 6 pm on Easter Sunday and wasn’t completely put out until around 4:00 the next morning. Approximately 40-45 firefighters were battling the flames. And Mary says she’s so grateful for everything they’ve done.

“I’d like to thank all of them because I know they worked so hard last night. The fire - it was horrible,” Mary continues.

A Bridgeport fireman was transported to United Hospital Center after suffering heat exhaustion, but has since been released.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mary and Bill to help get them back on their feet. To donate visit here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.