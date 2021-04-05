Former WVU Safety Smith Transferring to Georgia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU All-American safety Tykee Smith has announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Georgia.

The junior will team up with former Mountaineer defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who accepted the same position at UGA in January. Addae and West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley served as co-defensive coordinators for the Mountaineers last year.

Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 24. Last season he was named a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus after tying the team-lead with two interceptions, ranking second with eight tackles for loss and fourth on the squad with 61 total tackles.

In two years with the Mountaineers, Smith has totaled four interceptions, 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 13 passes defended. In 2020, he was named a Football Writers Association of America All-American Second Team selection and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Smith joins former WVU cornerback Dreshun Miller in the SEC, who announced he would transfer to Auburn in February.

