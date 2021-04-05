Advertisement

IRS sending out more stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more stimulus money.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service is sending more money to some people who were shorted in their original stimulus payments.

The so-called “plus-up” payments are going to people whose 2020 tax returns show they are owed more money.

Some discrepancies occurred because initial payments were based on 2018 or 2019 returns.

Changes to situations in 2020 that were not known at the time payments first went out could have resulted in lower payments for some people.

One example is if you earned less money in 2020 than in previous years or if you had a child who was not born yet when previous tax returns were filed.

Low-income Social Security recipients and others who didn’t file in 2019 or 2020 may also still be waiting for money.

They’ll eventually get it, but the IRS didn’t start sending those payments until over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Jim Justice warns about UK variant
A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
WVU Inks 6'9 FIU Grad Transfer Forward Carrigan
WVU Inks 6'9 FIU Grad Transfer Forward Carrigan
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers