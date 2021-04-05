Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Today is just a continuation of the nice weather we’ve had with us through the weekend. Each day has gotten progressively warmer and the rain continues to stay at bay. This morning our low was 45F, and this afternoon’s high is expected to get into the low 70′s. Tonight there will be some decrease in our clouds and tomorrow looks like it will be mostly a sunny day. This will continue with us through Wednesday. After Wednesday we will finally see some movement in our weather systems. We have been dealing with some stubborn systems that have been locked in place. That in turn holds up any systems to the west or makes them try to find a way up and over or below. The high that has been over us will very slowly be moving away beginning on Wednesday. The next storm will approach slowly as well. Expect to see afternoon showers beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend. The rising temperature trend will also continue as well. By Thursday we could be seeing a high temperature of 80F. After Thursday temperatures will be heading back down slowly to the high 60′s by the end of the weekend. Have a great week everyone!!

Tonight: Decreasing clouds: Low: 49

Tuesday: Sunny: High 77

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High: 78

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High: 80

