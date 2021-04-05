Little Caesars holds fundraiser for K-9 training gear

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Little Caesars is holding its second Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign during the month of April to help raise money for K-9 police dogs. The money they’re raising will go to help buy tracking collars, which would help with training and live situations.

Customers can donate inside any of the 55 locations in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Anyone without cash can tell employees they want to make a donation and it will be added to the checkout total when ordering food.

Little Caesars’ District Manager in Clarksburg Teresa Bryan said that getting the trackers could help keep K-9 officer’s safe.

“We have a need for assistance for these animals. There’s little to no funding for our K9s the handlers are typically dependent in the community to provide for these animals. They’re protecting us, protecting our community and we need to come together, and I think as a community we should come together and support these dogs,” said Bryan.

Each collar costs about $400 and Little Caesars’ goal is $20,000. They hope to get at least 70 collars. The chain has reached $1,000 so far.

