MEC Spring Football Season Entering Final Two Weeks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two weeks remain in the Mountain East Conference spring football season.

Three schools dropped out last week. On Monday, Fairmont State opted out due to COVID-19 protocols. Concord cancelled the remainder of its season Tuesday as a result of the coronavirus. West Virginia Wesleyan called it quits Wednesday due to high injury numbers on its roster.

The conference championship is set for April 17th. Listed below are the current league standings.

North

1.) Notre Dame (OH) - 3-0

2.) Wheeling - 2-1

3.) Frostburg State - 1-1

4.) West Liberty - 1-2

5.) Fairmont State (opted out) - 0-0

6.) Alderson Broaddus - 0-3

South

1.) Charleston - 2-0

2.) Concord (cancelled season) - 1-0

3.) UNC Pembroke 2-1

4.) West Virginia State - 2-1

5.) West Virginia Wesleyan (opted out) - 0-2

6.) Alderson Broaddus - 0-3

