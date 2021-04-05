Advertisement

NCAA Baseball Tournament to Have Predetermined Regional and Super Regional Sites

Locations will be announced the week of May 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA Baseball Tournament will have predetermined regional and super regional sites this year.

Those locations will be announced the week of May 10. Bids must be submitted by April 12.

WVU hosted the Morgantown Regional in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament. It was the second time in program history that the Mountaineers were a regional host.

