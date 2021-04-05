NCAA Baseball Tournament to Have Predetermined Regional and Super Regional Sites

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA Baseball Tournament will have predetermined regional and super regional sites this year.

Those locations will be announced the week of May 10. Bids must be submitted by April 12.

WVU hosted the Morgantown Regional in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament. It was the second time in program history that the Mountaineers were a regional host.

