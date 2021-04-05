Advertisement

Veralene Faith Eakle, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born August 18, 1937, in Webster County; a daughter of the late Roy Byard and Tressie (McCumber) Byard. Veralene was a server for many years at McDonald’s on the Eastside. She was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Veralene was a volunteer at More Grace Outreach in Grafton. She loved going out to eat and loved spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren. Veralene is survived by her two sons, Timothy Eakle and his wife, Kathy of Fairmont and Douglas Eakle and his wife, Glenda of Bridgeport; her seven grandchildren, Shane Eakle and his wife, Amber, J.B. Eakle and his wife, Chelsey, Zac Eakle and his wife, Samantha, Kaleb Eakle and his wife, Sarah, Tommy Whaley, Emily Umble, and Rachel Whaley; her eight great grandchildren, Abbie Eakle, Logan Eakle, Easton Eakle, Taylor Eakle, Emma Eakle, Piper Eakle, Gunner Eakle and Sawyer Eakle. In addition to her parents, Veralene was preceded in death by her husband, James William Eakle, who died on July 31, 2003; her two brothers, Jerry Byard and Bernard Byard; her two sister, Caralene Cottrill and Elaine Gay Shaw. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

