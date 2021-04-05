Wisdom to Wealth, Monday April 5

John Halterman: Are you a baby boomer working for the federal government and you’re wondering, you know, how do I know when I can retire? You know, I have an option of potentially retiring early and I want to know what type of income I’m going to have. Well, don’t worry. Our firm specializes in working with baby boomers with the federal government. And so, we do this every single day. We want to help you calculate your pension benefits. We’ll help you calculate your supplement, your social security and, of course, what you’re going to get from your TSP. In addition to that, we’ll help you decide whether you should roll that money over or if you should take distributions. So, I get it. You don’t do this every day. But, don’t worry. We do. So, if you’re a federal employee, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.