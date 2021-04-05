Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albright Fire Department Badge
Albright Volunteer Firefighter dies in line of duty
Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg
Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Easter fire destroys homes, devastates families in Clarksburg
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Jim Justice warns about UK variant
A child has succumbed to injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital after being shot in an apparent...
Three dead (including two children) after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
WVU Inks 6'9 FIU Grad Transfer Forward Carrigan
WVU Inks 6'9 FIU Grad Transfer Forward Carrigan
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers