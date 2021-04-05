WV Wesleyan Sweeps Alderson Broaddus to Earn First Wins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With game one of the doubleheader tied at 4 in the bottom of the 7th, Adrian Delgado hit a walk-off RBI double to secure of 5-4 victory over Alderson Broaddus for WV Wesleyan.

Third baseman Nick Grotti went 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Delgado was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, including the game-winner.

For the Battlers, freshman Cameron Sheets was 2-for-4, including a 3 run double to left in the top of the first to get the scoring going for AB.

The Bobcats also won the second game of the doubleheader, 7-3. WVWC improves to 2-6 overall. AB drops to 5-7.

