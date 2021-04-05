Advertisement

WVSSAC state swim meet shortened to one day

Will be held on April 20 at Mylan Park Aquatics Center
Published: Apr. 5, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The high school state swimming championships have been shortened from a one to two day event and will now be held on April 20 at the Mylan Park Aquatics Center.

Both the prelim and final rounds will now be held on that day.

When that was announced, a petition was released to move the event back to its original two day format.

“It is a well-accepted fact in this sport that the prelims/finals format promotes faster swimming and gives swimmers the chance to compete on a higher level; the timed finals format that has been created by the SSAC will rob these swimmers of the chance to compete in a peak atmosphere, resulting in slower swimming across the board and a poor representation of what our great state’s swimmers are truly capable of,” the petition states.

