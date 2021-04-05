WVU Signs FIU Grad Transfer Forward Carrigan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has signed Florida International University graduate transfer forward Dimon Carrigan.

At FIU last year, the 6-foot-9 Carrigan led the team with 60 blocks. He also averaged seven points and six rebounds per game.

In two years at Florida International, he has played in 49 games and has made 21 starts. Last season, he played in 24 games and made 21 starts.

Prior to arriving at FIU, he suited up for Odessa College in 2019, the same school former Mountaineer Jermaine Haley attended. At Odessa, Carrigan notched 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks per game.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.